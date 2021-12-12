CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Nicholls St. takes on Blue Mountain College

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:31 AM

Blue Mountain College vs. Nicholls State (6-3)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Toppers of NAIA member Blue Mountain College. Nicholls State is coming off a 95-80 road win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Ty Gordon has averaged 18.2 points and 2.1 steals this year for Nicholls State. Pierce Spencer has paired with Gordon with seven points and 5.7 rebounds per game.GORDON GOOD FROM DEEP: Through nine games, Nicholls State’s Ty Gordon has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 47.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Colonels scored 67.8 points per matchup across those six games.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

