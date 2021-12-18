CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Nicholls St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 104-73

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 7:58 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 22 points as Nicholls State routed Mississippi Valley State 104-73 on Saturday.

Pierce Spencer had 14 points for Nicholls State (8-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Latrell Jones added 14 points. Devante Carter had 11 points.

Robert Carpenter had 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-9). Gary Grant added 19 points. Caleb Hunter had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Nicholls State defeated Mississippi Valley State 95-80 on Dec. 9.

