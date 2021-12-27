CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Nicholls St. faces tough test vs No. 3 Purdue

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 5:31 PM

Nicholls State (8-5) vs. No. 3 Purdue (11-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Nicholls State. Nicholls State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Purdue remains No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Incarnate Word last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Ty Gordon is averaging 20.4 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is also a key contributor, producing 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 39.8 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 29 of 59 over the last five games. He’s also converted 51.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Purdue has 53 assists on 87 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Nicholls State has assists on 39 of 93 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

