Niagara goes up against Albany

Niagara (4-6) vs. Albany (3-7)

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Albany both look to put winning streaks together . Niagara won easily 112-52 at home against Buffalo State on Sunday. Albany is coming off a 61-57 win on the road over Boston College on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Albany’s De’Vondre Perry has averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Matt Cerruti has put up 10 points. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 35.4 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Albany is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Albany has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while Niagara has assists on 51 of 92 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Niagara has held opposing teams to 64.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams.

