Newton lifts Evansville past Tennessee Tech 59-51

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Newton had 15 points and seven rebounds as Evansville defeated Tennessee Tech 59-51 on Saturday.

Shamar Givance had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-7). Antoine Smith Jr. added 12 points. Blake Sisley had 12 points.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (2-6). John Pettway added 10 points. Diante Wood had seven rebounds.

