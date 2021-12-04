Newton lifts Evansville past Tennessee Tech 59-51

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Newton had 15 points and seven rebounds as Evansville defeated Tennessee Tech 59-51 on Saturday.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jawaun Newton had 15 points and seven rebounds as Evansville defeated Tennessee Tech 59-51 on Saturday.

Shamar Givance had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-7). Antoine Smith Jr. added 12 points. Blake Sisley had 12 points.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (2-6). John Pettway added 10 points. Diante Wood had seven rebounds.

