Newton, ECU host NC A&T

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

NC A&T (3-6) vs. East Carolina (7-2)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Marcus Watson and NC A&T will go up against Tristen Newton and East Carolina. Watson is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Newton has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, David Beatty and Tyler Maye have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Newton has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last five games. Newton has accounted for 30 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least nine offensive rebounds. The Pirates are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big South teams.

