New Hampshire visits Bryant

New Hampshire (4-2) vs. Bryant (3-6)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Bryant in a non-conference matchup. New Hampshire easily beat Central Connecticut by 22 at home on Saturday. Bryant lost 73-58 at Cincinnati on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Peter Kiss, Hall Elisias, Chris Childs and Adham Eleeda have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kiss has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last five games. Kiss has 40 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Bryant is 0-6 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Bryant has an assist on 35 of 60 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Hampshire has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Hampshire offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.3 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Bryant defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

