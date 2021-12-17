Nevada puts streak on line vs LMU

Loyola Marymount (6-4) vs. Nevada (5-4) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for…

Loyola Marymount (6-4) vs. Nevada (5-4)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Loyola Marymount. Loyola Marymount fell 63-58 to New Mexico State on Saturday. Nevada is coming off a 98-62 win over Minnesota-Duluth on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola Marymount has benefited heavily from its seniors. Eli Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Lions points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Loyola Marymount is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Lions are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolf Pack have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lions. Nevada has 50 assists on 89 field goals (56.2 percent) over its past three contests while Loyola Marymount has assists on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 74.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Wolf Pack have pushed that total to 76.3 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.