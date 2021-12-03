Nembhard, Creighton host No. 19 Iowa State

No. 19 Iowa State (7-0) vs. Creighton (7-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 19 Iowa State (7-0) vs. Creighton (7-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Izaiah Brockington and No. 19 Iowa State will take on Ryan Nembhard and Creighton. The senior Brockington has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Nembhard, a freshman, is averaging 11.2 points and five assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State has relied heavily on its seniors. Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Aljaz Kunc and George Conditt IV have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Cyclones points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Brockington has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Creighton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 60.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cyclones. Creighton has 46 assists on 83 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Iowa State has assists on 45 of 89 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Iowa State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.8 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate in the nation. Creighton has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.2 percent through eight games (ranking the Bluejays 287th among Division I teams).

