CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Nelson, Perez propel Manhattan…

Nelson, Perez propel Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in OT

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ant Nelson tossed in 24 points and Jose Perez scored 23 to lead Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in overtime in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Friday night.

Nelson, who also had five steals, sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT.

Warren Williams finished with 16 points for the Jaspers (6-1), who notched their fourth straight win.

Colby Rogers and Aidan Carpenter topped the Saints (2-6) with 12 points apiece. Jared Billups had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up