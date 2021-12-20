CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Nelson, Miller spark St.…

Nelson, Miller spark St. Thomas (MN) past Omaha 80-73

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Anders Nelson and Riley Miller scored 22 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) got past Nebraska Omaha 80-73 on Monday night.

Nelson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

The game marked the first Summit League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ryan Lindberg had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (6-6, 1-0 Summit League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Brooks Allen added eight rebounds.

St. Thomas (MN) dominated the first half and led 46-23 at the break. The Mavericks’ 50 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Marco Smith had 19 points and six assists for the Mavericks (1-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Frankie Fidler added 18 points. Felix Lemetti had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up