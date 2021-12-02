CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Nelson Jr. carries Delaware past Delaware St. 59-48

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 9:36 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. registered 16 points and five steals as Delaware beat Delaware State 59-48 on Thursday night.

Ryan Allen had 14 points for Delaware (6-3).

Myles Carter had 17 points for the Hornets (2-5). Corey Perkins added 10 points. D’Marco Baucum had eight rebounds.

Dominik Fragala, the Hornets’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, had only 6 points on 1-of-12 shooting.

