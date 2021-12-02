CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Nebraska, Indiana start Big Ten play

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:31 PM

Nebraska (5-3, 0-0) vs. Indiana (6-1, 0-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Indiana meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Nebraska finished with three wins and 16 losses, while Indiana won seven games and lost 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alonzo Verge Jr. has had his hand in 44 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Verge has 19 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Cornhuskers are 0-3 when opponents score more than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 19 over the last three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the 26th-best mark in Division I. 22.3 percent of all Indiana possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Hoosiers are ranked 307th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

