NDSU plays Indiana St.

Indiana State (4-5) vs. North Dakota State (6-4) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and North Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Indiana State beat Miami by one point on Dec. 12. North Dakota State is coming off a 68-54 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday.

STEPPING UP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Cameron Henry has averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists while Cooper Neese has put up 15.4 points and four rebounds.CLUTCH CAMERON: Henry has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Indiana State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.7 points and allowing 92.3 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 55.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sycamores. North Dakota State has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three games while Indiana State has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State is rated second in the MVC with an average of 70.2 possessions per game.

