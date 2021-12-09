CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
NDSU plays host to CSUN

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 6:31 AM

Cal State Northridge (3-5) vs. North Dakota State (5-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge and North Dakota State look to bounce back from losses. Cal State Northridge fell short in a 74-48 game at home to Boise State in its last outing. North Dakota State lost 68-49 on the road against Montana State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 11 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Matadors, Elijah Hardy has averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Onyi Eyisi has put up 9.4 points.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hardy has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Dakota State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 72.7 percent of its free throws. The Bison are 0-4 when they shoot below 72.7 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: North Dakota State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 55.3.

STINGY STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 65.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

