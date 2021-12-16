ND visits Indiana

Notre Dame (4-4) vs. Indiana (8-2) Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Indiana…

Notre Dame (4-4) vs. Indiana (8-2)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Notre Dame is coming off a big 66-62 win on Saturday over then-No. 10 Kentucky. Indiana is coming off an 81-49 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANE: Dane Goodwin has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 29 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over his last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Irish. Indiana has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.9 percent, the second-lowest mark in Division I. Notre Dame has allowed opponents to shoot 44.4 percent through eight games (ranking the Fighting Irish 264th).

