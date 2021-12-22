NC Central faces SHSU in El Paso

NC Central (6-8) vs. Sam Houston (4-8) Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday,…

NC Central (6-8) vs. Sam Houston (4-8)

Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational , Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central is set to face off against Sam Houston in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Sam Houston lost 87-61 to Bradley in its most recent game, while NC Central fell 70-61 against UTEP in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors. Randy Miller Jr., Eric Boone, Dontavius King and Kris Monroe have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 6-3 when they exceed 66 points. The Bearkats are 0-8 when allowing 65 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearkats. Sam Houston has 42 assists on 90 field goals (46.7 percent) across its past three matchups while NC Central has assists on 50 of 79 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WAC teams.

