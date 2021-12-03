N. Fla. visits FAU

North Florida (2-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (4-4) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida…

North Florida (2-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (4-4)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and Florida Atlantic both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Florida Atlantic earned an 83-73 win over Stetson on Wednesday, while North Florida got a 103-57 blowout win over Edward Waters on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has averaged 16 points while Alijah Martin has put up 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Ospreys, Carter Hendricksen has averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jose Placer has put up 11.2 points.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 37.5 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: North Florida is 0-7 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

STREAK STATS: North Florida has lost its last seven road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida has scored 74.7 points and allowed 75.7 points over its last three games. Florida Atlantic has averaged 75.3 points while allowing 75 over its last three.

