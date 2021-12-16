CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
N. Fla. goes up against Trinity Baptist

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Trinity Baptist vs. North Florida (3-9)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Trinity Baptist. North Florida is coming off a 91-84 home win against Austin Peay in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jose Placer has averaged 12.6 points this year for North Florida. Carter Hendricksen is also a big contributor, with 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Placer has connected on 31.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 1-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Ospreys offense put up 66.6 points per matchup across those eight contests.

