CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » N. Fla. faces tough…

N. Fla. faces tough test vs No. 20 Florida

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Florida (2-8) vs. No. 20 Florida (6-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida presents a tough challenge for North Florida. North Florida has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Florida lost 69-54 loss at home to Texas Southern on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Colin Castleton has put up 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 11 points per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: North Florida is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

FLOOR SPACING: North Florida’s Jose Placer has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 27.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. North Florida has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up