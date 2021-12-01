N. Fla. battles Edward Waters

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Edward Waters vs. North Florida (1-7)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Edward Waters. North Florida lost 84-69 on the road against Florida International in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Carter Hendricksen has maintained an average of 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Ospreys, while Jose Placer has accounted for 11.4 points per game.CLUTCH CARTER: Through eight games, North Florida’s Carter Hendricksen has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

A YEAR AGO: North Florida put up 98 and came away with a 27-point win over Edward Waters when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 1-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Ospreys put up 66.6 points per contest across those eight games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

