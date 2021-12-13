CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
N. Dakota faces North Central (MN)

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 3:30 PM

North Central (MN) vs. North Dakota (3-8)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be taking on the Rams of Division III North Central (MN). North Dakota lost 76-60 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mitchell Sueker has averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, while Paul Bruns has accounted for 11.5 points per game.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Through 11 games, North Dakota’s Mitchell Sueker has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 0-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Hawks scored 62.7 points per matchup in those six games.

