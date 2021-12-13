N. Dakota faces North Central (MN)

North Central (MN) vs. North Dakota (3-8) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Central (MN) vs. North Dakota (3-8)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be taking on the Rams of Division III North Central (MN). North Dakota lost 76-60 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mitchell Sueker has averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, while Paul Bruns has accounted for 11.5 points per game.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Through 11 games, North Dakota’s Mitchell Sueker has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 0-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Hawks scored 62.7 points per matchup in those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.