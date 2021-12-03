CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
N. Colorado edges Montana St. 77-75 in OT in Big Sky opener

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:01 AM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Kur Jongkuch scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Montana State 77-75 in overtime Thursday night.

Dalton Knecht started overtime with a dunk and followed up with a 3-pointer and Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) never trailed again.

Jongkuch’s put back off a miss with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 64 to force the extra session.

Matt Johnson II added 14 points for the Bears.

Xavier Bishop scored 17 for Montana State (4-4, 0-1) and Jubrile Belo scored 13.

