CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Mutts' late flurry lifts…

Mutts’ late flurry lifts Virginia Tech over Maryland 62-58

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer in the final minute, fell behind 43-36 on a dunk off a rebound by Julian Reese with 11:58 left. Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne sank 3s to bookend a 13-3 run that put the Hokies up 49-46 with 5:54 remaining — and they never trailed again in ending a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins (5-3).

Keve Aluma posted his second double-double of the season for the Hokies with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mutts pitched in with 16 points, while Cattoor scored 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Qudus Wahab scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half for Maryland before finishing with 18. Donta Scott added 11 points, while Hakim Hart scored 10.

Virginia Tech shot just 38% overall but make 9 of 20 from distance (45%). Maryland shot 42% overall but hit just 1 of 13 3-point tries.

The two schools hadn’t met since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten following the 2013-14 season. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 32-11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up