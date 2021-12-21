CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Murray's double-double helps Iowa…

Murray’s double-double helps Iowa rout SE Louisiana 93-62

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night.

Iowa (9-3) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak.

Connor McCaffery had 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47% (32 of 68) from the floor and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage. Jordan Bohannon made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Payton Sandfort scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

Joe Kasperzyk scored 14 points to lead SE Louisiana (4-9). Gus Okafor added 12 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11.

Iowa opened on an 18-8 run and built a 44-30 halftime advantage. Hinton scored the first points of the second half but the Lions didn’t get closer. A 19-6 run stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 78-48 with about five minutes to play.

The Hawkeyes won the only previous meeting, 57-50 at home, on Dec. 29, 2007.

Iowa faces Western Illinois at home on Dec. 29 before returning to Big Ten Conference play, hosting Maryland on Jan. 3. The Lions, who ended an eight-game road swing, host Millsaps on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up