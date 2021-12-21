Murray State, No. 12 Auburn put streaks on line

Murray State (10-1) vs. No. 12 Auburn (10-1) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

Murray State (10-1) vs. No. 12 Auburn (10-1)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and No. 12 Auburn meet as both teams are riding seven-game winning streaks. Both teams are looking to extend their seven-game winning streaks.

TEAM LEADERS: Auburn’s Jabari Smith has averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 11.6 points and five assists. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 16.5 points and seven rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 44.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 35 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 59.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Racers. Auburn has an assist on 55 of 92 field goals (59.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Murray State has assists on 59 of 105 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an average of 86 points per game. The Racers have averaged 89.1 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

