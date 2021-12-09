Murray State goes up against Memphis

Murray State (7-1) vs. Memphis (5-3) FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Murray State in…

Murray State (7-1) vs. Memphis (5-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Murray State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Murray State knocked off Middle Tennessee by six at home, while Memphis is coming off of a 67-63 road loss against Mississippi.

SQUAD LEADERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 10 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Duren is DeAndre Williams, who is accounting for 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Racers have been led by Tevin Brown, who is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Racers. Memphis has an assist on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three games while Murray State has assists on 45 of 101 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 26.3 free throws per game.

