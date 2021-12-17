Murray, Iowa host Utah State

Utah State (8-3) vs. Iowa (7-3) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Utah State (8-3) vs. Iowa (7-3)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will go up against Keegan Murray and Iowa. The senior Bean has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Keegan Murray, a sophomore, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks while Kris Murray has put up 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Aggies, Bean has averaged 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and two steals while Brandon Horvath has put up 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Bean has connected on 52.2 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hawkeyes. Iowa has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three outings while Utah State has assists on 63 of 93 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 86.4 points per game.

