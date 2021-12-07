CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Murphy carries Belmont past Saint Louis 64-59

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:25 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grayson Murphy had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Belmont edged past Saint Louis 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-3). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and four blocks.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 21 points for the Billikens (7-3). Yuri Collins added 11 points and six assists. Marten Linssen had seven rebounds.

