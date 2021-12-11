CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Murdix scores 19 to…

Murdix scores 19 to carry Texas A&M-CC over Omaha 87-73

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terrion Murdix had 19 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 87-73 win over Nebraska Omaha on Saturday night, the Islanders’ eighth consecutive victory.

Trevian Tennyson had 18 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1). Simeon Fryer added 13 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 12 points.

Darrius Hughes had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (1-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. Felix Lemetti added 11 points and six rebounds. Akol Arop had 10 points.

Nick Ferrarini, whose 9 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mavericks, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up