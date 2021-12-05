Mostafa, CCU host Mercer

Mercer (5-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (4-2) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Mercer (5-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (4-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Felipe Haase and Mercer will take on Essam Mostafa and Coastal Carolina. The senior Haase is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Mostafa, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Mercer’s Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Bears scoring this season, though that number has slipped to 48 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rudi Williams has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 24.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 28 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Coastal Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Chanticleers have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

