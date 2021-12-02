CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Morris scores 25, LSU women knock off No. 14 Cyclones 69-60

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 11:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and LSU defeated No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 on Thursday night in the SEC/Big 12 Showdown.

It was LSU’s first win over a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era.

Morris’ five 3s also were a career high and Khayla Pointer scored 20 for LSU (6-1), which won its fifth straight game under the former Baylor coach.

Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (7-1), who were off to their best start since winning 14-straight to open the 2013-14 season. Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Lexi Donarski 10.

LSU led 38-32 at halftime and got some breathing room when Pointer scored six-straight to help push the lead to 56-44.

Donarski hit a 3 and Joens had a layup to close the third quarter and reversed those shots to open the fourth to pull the Cyclones within 56-53. But LSU responded with six straight and ISU never challenged.

Morris was 5 of 7 behind the arc and LSU was 7 of 10 while shooting 45% (28 of 62).

LSU was 9 of 23 from distance and shot 40% (21 of 52).

LSU starting guard Jailin Cherry injured late in first half, left court favoring her left leg and did not return. She was on the bench the second half.

