Morris carries UAPB past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 97-56

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dequan Morris had a career-high 23 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat NCCAA-level Ecclesia 97-56 on Saturday.

Morris finished 11-for-13 shooting from the foul line.

Shawn Williams had 15 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Kylen Milton added 14 points and Brandon Brown had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Golden Lions forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Meron Ghebreyesus and Jaquan Dotson each scored 14 points for the Royals.

