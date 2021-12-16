Morehead St. squares off against Alice Lloyd College

Alice Lloyd College vs. Morehead State (6-5) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Alice Lloyd College vs. Morehead State (6-5)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Alice Lloyd College. Morehead State lost 86-63 to Xavier in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Johni Broome has averaged 15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 blocks this year for Morehead State. Ta’lon Cooper is also a primary facilitator, with nine points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cooper has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last five games. Cooper has 11 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Eagles scored 56.7 points per matchup across those six games.

