Morehead St. hosts Presbyterian

Presbyterian (6-3) vs. Morehead State (5-3)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Morehead State both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won at home in their last game. Morehead State earned a 59-51 win over Georgia Southern on Wednesday, while Presbyterian won easily 90-61 over Bob Jones University on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Morehead State’s Johni Broome has averaged 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 blocks while Skyelar Potter has put up 13 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ta’lon Cooper has accounted for 48 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last five games. Cooper has 17 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Morehead State has scored 75 points per game and allowed 55.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. Morehead State has an assist on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) over its past three games while Presbyterian has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.

