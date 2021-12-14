Morehead St. faces tough test vs No. 22 Xavier

Morehead State (6-4) vs. No. 22 Xavier (9-1) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier…

Morehead State (6-4) vs. No. 22 Xavier (9-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier presents a tough challenge for Morehead State. Morehead State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Xavier is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ta’lon Cooper has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. Cooper has accounted for seven field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 55.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. Xavier has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) across its previous three contests while Morehead State has assists on 51 of 69 field goals (73.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 65.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Eagles have allowed only 62.4 points per game over their last five games.

