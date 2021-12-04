CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Morales leads balanced Wagner past Stony Brook 78-49

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 9:11 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 19 points and nine players scored as Wagner broke away from Stony Brook 78-49 on Saturday.

Morales added nine rebounds and six assists for Wagner (3-1), which picked up its season this week after three straight COVID-delayed games.

Elijah Ford added 14 points and Raekwon Rogers scored 10 with eight rebounds. Javier Exquerra had seven assists.

Jahlil Jenkins led Stony Brook (3-4) with 12 points. Wagner shot 53% on the game to Stony Brook’s 31%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

