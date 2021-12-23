HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » College Basketball » Morales, Ford each score…

Morales, Ford each score 15 to carry Wagner past Fairfield

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Alex Morales and Elijah Ford each had 15 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 63-50 on Thursday.

Raekwon Rogers added 11 points and Will Martinez had 10 points for Wagner (6-2).

Caleb Green had 11 points for the Stags (8-5). Chris Maidoh added 10 points and Taj Benning had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up