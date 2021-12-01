CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Moore carries San Jose State over South Dakota 61-52

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 12:29 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 18 points and six rebounds as San Jose State beat South Dakota 61-52 on Tuesday night.

Tibet Gorener had 14 points for the Spartans (3-3). Ibrahima Diallo and Shon Robinson scored 10 apiece. Robinson added eight rebounds.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Coyotes (4-3). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 14 points.

