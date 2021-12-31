Montana State looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (2-10, 0-3) vs. Montana State (9-5, 1-2) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Idaho State (2-10, 0-3) vs. Montana State (9-5, 1-2)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. In its last five wins against the Bengals, Montana State has won by an average of 10 points. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on March 1, 2018, a 101-78 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu have collectively scored 41 percent of all Bobcats points this season, though the trio’s output has fallen to 33 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bengals have scored 76 points per game against Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 52.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TARIK: Tarik Cool has connected on 25.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Idaho State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 51.7 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is rated second among Big Sky teams with an average of 78.1 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 86.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.