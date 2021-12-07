Air Force (7-1) vs. Montana (5-4) Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes up against…

Air Force (7-1) vs. Montana (5-4)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes up against Air Force in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Air Force beat Army by 18 at home, while Montana fell to Northern Colorado on the road, 78-75.

STEPPING UP: Montana’s Josh Bannan has averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds while Brandon Whitney has put up 10.8 points. For the Falcons, A.J. Walker has averaged 19.3 points and four rebounds while Ethan Taylor has put up 10.3 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 43.5 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Montana is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.5 percent or less. The Grizzlies are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Montana has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.8 points while giving up 49.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Air Force defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-best mark in the country. The Montana offense has put up just 66.7 points through nine games (ranked 202nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.