Monmouth goes up against Pitt

Monmouth (7-2) vs. Pittsburgh (3-6) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Monmouth in a…

Monmouth (7-2) vs. Pittsburgh (3-6)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Monmouth in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Thursday. Pittsburgh beat Colgate by three points at home, while Monmouth came up short in an 88-83 game at St. John’s.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has benefited heavily from its seniors. George Papas, Walker Miller, Shavar Reynolds Jr., Marcus McClary and Nikkei Rutty have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.GIFTED GEORGE: Papas has connected on 40.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Pittsburgh has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three outings while Monmouth has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 22.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.