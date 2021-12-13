Molinar, Miss. St. host Ga. State

Georgia State (5-3) vs. Mississippi State (6-3) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Georgia State (5-3) vs. Mississippi State (6-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State will take on Iverson Molinar and Mississippi State. The senior Williams is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games. Molinar, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Williams, Justin Roberts, Corey Allen and Nelson Phillips have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Molinar has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 1-3 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Panthers are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 0-3 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Georgia State has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Georgia State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.1 percent of all possessions, the 26th-best rate in the nation. Mississippi State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through nine games (ranking the Bulldogs 250th among Division I teams).

