Mizzou, No. 18 Kentucky start SEC play

Missouri (6-6, 0-0) vs. No. 18 Kentucky (9-2, 0-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and No. 18 Kentucky meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Missouri finished with eight wins and eight losses, while Kentucky won eight games and lost nine.

LEADING THE WAY: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 16.1 points and 15.5 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Tigers, Kobe Brown has averaged 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while Ronnie DeGray III has put up 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 24.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-2 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Tigers are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Missouri’s Pickett has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 23.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense is rated 13th in the country by scoring 83.3 points per game this year. Missouri has only averaged 67.5 points per game, which ranks 217th.

