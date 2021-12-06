Mizzou hosts E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (2-7) vs. Missouri (4-4) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois goes up…

Eastern Illinois (2-7) vs. Missouri (4-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois goes up against Missouri in a non-conference matchup. Eastern Illinois beat North Park by five at home on Saturday, while Missouri fell to Liberty on the road on Thursday, 66-45.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Missouri’s Kobe Brown has averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while Ronnie DeGray III has put up 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Panthers, Kejuan Clements has averaged 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Kashawn Charles has put up 10.5 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clements has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has lost its last four road games, scoring 47 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Illinois has held opposing teams to 41.7 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams. Over their last five games, the Panthers have held opposing shooters to 41.3 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.