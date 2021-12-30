CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Missouri St. beats Evangel 103-56

Missouri St. beats Evangel 103-56

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley and Jaylen Minnett scored 22 points apiece as Missouri State easily beat Evangel 103-56 on Thursday.

Isaac Haney had 18 points for Missouri State (9-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ja’Monta Black added 15 points.

Missouri State registered season highs with 21 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Josh Pritchett had 17 points for the Crusaders. Stephen Salvi added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up