Miss. St. looks for home win vs Arkansas

Arkansas (10-2, 0-0) vs. Mississippi State (9-3, 0-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Razorbacks at Mississippi State was a 65-61 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar has averaged 16.9 points and 4.4 assists while Garrison Brooks has put up 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Razorbacks, JD Notae has averaged 18 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Davonte Davis has put up 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists.JUMPING FOR JD: Notae has connected on 29.3 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Mississippi State has an assist on 54 of 78 field goals (69.2 percent) over its past three outings while Arkansas has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has attempted more free throws per game than any other SEC team. The Razorbacks have averaged 22.8 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

