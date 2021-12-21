CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Minor leads Merrimack past…

Minor leads Merrimack past Maine 49-47

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jordan Minor recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 49-47 win over Maine on Tuesday.

Mikey Watkins hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left for the final score. Maine had two chances to tie or win thanks to the Warriors missing the front end of a 1-and-1 but the Black Bears missed two 3-point attempts.

Ziggy Reid had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Merrimack (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak.

LeChaun DuHart had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Adefolalrin Adetogun added 10 points. Vukasin Masic had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up