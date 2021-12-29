CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Minor leads Merrimack over St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 9:45 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 23 points as Merrimack got past St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64 on Wednesday night. Ziggy Reid added 20 points for the Warriors in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (6-8, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 10 points.

Rob Higgins had 18 points for the Terriers (3-9, 0-1). Larry Moreno added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

