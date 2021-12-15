CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Minnett carries Missouri St.…

Minnett carries Missouri St. over S. Dakota St. 75-63

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Missouri State to a 75-63 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Gaige Prim had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (7-4). Donovan Clay added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lu’Cye Patterson had 11 points and six assists. Ja’Monta Black scored 10.

South Dakota State scored 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Douglas Wilson had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (9-4). Luke Appel added 17 points.

Noah Freidel, who led the Jackrabbits in scoring at 20 points per game, had only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Baylor Scheierman (14.0 points per game) scored five points (2 of 12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up