Minnett carries Missouri St. over S. Dakota St. 75-63

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Missouri State to a 75-63 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Gaige Prim had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (7-4). Donovan Clay added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lu’Cye Patterson had 11 points and six assists. Ja’Monta Black scored 10.

South Dakota State scored 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Douglas Wilson had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (9-4). Luke Appel added 17 points.

Noah Freidel, who led the Jackrabbits in scoring at 20 points per game, had only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Baylor Scheierman (14.0 points per game) scored five points (2 of 12).

